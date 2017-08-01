Fifties for Chase, Blackwood and Brathwaite

England—Roston Chase made an enterprising start to his maiden tour of England, leading a trio of half-century makers as West Indies prospered on the first day of their opening tour match against Essex in Chelmsford yesterday.

Sent in at the Essex County Ground, the Caribbean side reached 309 for eight courtesy of Chase’s top-score of 81, opener Kraigg Brathwaite’s 61 and Jermaine Blackwood’s aggressive 59.

Wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich ended the day unbeaten on 28 while brothers Shai and Kyle Hope both got 22 but failed to carry on. Rookie 20-year-old seamer Callum Taylor (2-33) and left-arm pacer Paul Walter (2-50) ended with two wickets apiece. Up against an under-strength side with Essex choosing to rest five key players in view of Sunday’s County Championship clash against Yorkshire, the Windies made the most of the opportunity with key batsmen getting among the runs.

They suffered the early loss of Kieran Powell for 15 when the left-hander was bowled by 19-year seamer Sam Cook on his Essex first class debut but Brathwaite then anchored the innings to see the tourists to lunch on 102 for two.

