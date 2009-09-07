West Indies' Roach, Chase shine in tame draw

CHELMSFORD, England (CMC) — Kemar Roach's impressive five-wicket haul and Roston Chase's second half-century, highlighted the final day of West Indies' drawn three-day first-class game against English County Essex here yesterday.

Right-armer Roach added two wickets to his overnight tally to end with five for 43 as Essex rallied to declare their first innings on 185 for nine at the County Ground.

Paul Walter, at number seven, held the hosts' innings together with an unbeaten 68 after it tottered at 56 for six in the morning session.

Batting a second time, the Windies quickly found themselves in trouble at 30 for three after Walter struck twice with his left-arm seam to leave the innings in strife.

But the right-handed Chase carved out his second half-century of the contest with an unbeaten 50, while Shai Hope struck 46, as West Indies ended on 135 for four.

Walter (2-14) and 20-year-old seamer Callum Taylor (2-20) both finished with two wickets apiece.

