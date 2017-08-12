Day/night tour game crucial to first Test prep, stresses Holder

Captain Jason Holder says West Indies will be looking to sustain their intensity as they head into the final three-day tour game against Derbyshire — which began here yesterday — ahead of next week's start of the 'pink ball' opening Test against England.

Significantly, the game will be a day/night affair bowling off at 2 pm (9 am Eastern Caribbean time), and will be a crucial warm-up to the inaugural pink ball Test at Edgbaston.

“Batsmen got to spend some time in the middle, bowlers got the chance to get a good run out. Going into this last game before the Test series starts, it's important that we get accustomed to the pink ball here in England, see what it does, see what it doesn't do and try and formulate some plans going into the first Test.”

