U19 Points Table - round 5
Sun, Aug 13, '17
Regional Under-19 Three Day Tournament
2017
Points Table - End of Round 5
|M
|W
|L
|T
|IM
|Abandoned
|
Pace
bowling
pts
|Batting
|Bowling
|Match
|Total
|1
|Guyana
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.9
|10
|15
|42
|68.9
|2
|Jamaica
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.5
|12
|14
|30
|58.6
|3
|Barbados
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1.8
|7
|15
|27
|50.8
|4
|T&T
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1.9
|3
|14
|30
|48.9
|5
|Leewards
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|15
|24
|47.0
|6
|Windwards
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1.7
|6
|15
|3
|25.7
Top Batsmen
Kimani Melius (Win) – 441 Runs
Shian Brathwaite (Bar) – 359 Runs
Uri Smith (Lee) – 301 Runs
Saiba Batoosingh (TT) – 292 Runs
Christian Thurton (TT) – 283 Runs
Top Bowlers
Camarie Boyce (Bar) - 32 wickets
Dante Niles (Bar) - 26 wickets
Ahmed Nedd (Guy) - 26 wickets
Avinash Mahabirsingh (TT) – 24 wickets
Lee Louisy (Win) – 23 wickets