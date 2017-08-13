Main

feeds RSS Atom

U19 Points Table - round 5

Sun, Aug 13, '17

 

WI U-19

Regional Under-19 Three Day Tournament
2017
Points Table - End of Round 5

    M W L T IM Abandoned

Pace

bowling

pts

 Batting Bowling Match Total
1 Guyana 5 3 0 0 2 0 1.9 10 15 42 68.9
2 Jamaica 5 2 1 0 2 0 2.5 12 14 30 58.6
3 Barbados 5 2 2   1 0 1.8 7 15 27 50.8
4 T&T 5 2 1   2 0 1.9 3 14 30 48.9
5 Leewards 5 2 3   0 0 4 4 15 24 47.0
6 Windwards 5 0 4   1 0 1.7 6 15 3 25.7

Top Batsmen
Kimani Melius (Win) – 441 Runs
Shian Brathwaite (Bar) – 359 Runs
Uri Smith (Lee) – 301 Runs
Saiba Batoosingh (TT) – 292 Runs
Christian Thurton (TT) – 283 Runs

Top Bowlers
Camarie Boyce (Bar) - 32 wickets
Dante Niles (Bar) - 26 wickets
Ahmed Nedd (Guy) - 26 wickets
Avinash Mahabirsingh (TT) – 24 wickets
Lee Louisy (Win) – 23 wickets

comments 0 comments