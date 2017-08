Powell slams fluent century

Kieran Powell scored a quick-fire century on the final day as West Indies continued their dominance in the tour game against Derbyshire at County Ground that ended in a draw.

After gaining a massive first innings lead of 246 runs, West Indies lost Kraigg Brathwaite (11) early but Powell (100 retired hurt) continued his dominance from the first innings with flurry of boundaries.

