U19: Windwards, Guyana, and T&T round 1 winners

Round 1 of the regional U19 One Day tournament summary:

The Windward Islands defeated Jamaica by 7 wickets. Batting first, Jamaica scored 140 all out in 39.3 overs. Javeor Royal was top scorer with 43 and Shermill Lewis took 4 wickets for 20 runs. Alick Athanaze took 3 for 19. The Windwards lost only 3 wickets in the chase with Emmanuel Stewart scoring 76 not not.

ICC Americas lost to Guyana by 148 runs after Guyana posted 295 for 7. Top scorers were Kevin Sinclair (82), Raymond Perez (58), and Ronaldo Ali Mohamed (49*). Canadian Akash Gill took 3 for 40. In reply ICC Americas scored 147 for 9 in their 40 overs.

Trinidad and Tobago beat Leeward Islands by 7 wickets after the Leewards managed only 122 all out in 39.2 overs. M Patrick (3/18) and A Mahabirsingh (3/12) were the main wicket takers. L Julien top scored in Trinidad & Tobago's chase with 41 runs.



Matches for Thursday, August 17





Barbados vs TT

Jamaica vs ICC Americas

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands

