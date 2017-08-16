McCarthy overshadows Fletcher as Jamaica complete five wicket win

Jamaica Tallawahs handed St Lucia Stars their sixth straight defeat in CPL 2017, nudging them to the bottom of the six-team pile with a five-wicket win on Tuesday (August 15). Andre Fletcher and Marlon Samuels hit brisk fifties to help Stars set Tallawahs a challenging 174-run target at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadum, but Andre McCarthy's unbeaten 61 helped the Kumar Sangakkara-led side register their third win on the trot, with two balls to spare.

Opting to bat first, Stars found themselves in a spot of bother with Johnson Charles and Shane Watson back in the hut in the space of three deliveries to Mohammad Sami, and just 30 runs on the board at the end of the fifth over. However, that paved way for a 103-run stand between Fletcher (84 not out) and Samuels (54) to repair the early damage. While Fletcher was watchful at start, having lost two partners at the other end in quick succession, Samuels went after the attack to take Stars to 69 after half their overs.

cricbuzz has the article

