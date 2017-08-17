Lara: Windies team will struggle in England

Former West Indies cricket captain, Brian Lara has said that the West Indies team which begins its tour of England today, will struggle against a world class side in difficult conditions.

Speaking on the opening day of his pop-up 400* Memorabilia Museum at the Beetham Community Centre yesterday, Lara said that while he is optimistic about seeing individual performances and talent, cohesive team performances would be difficult to achieve.

“England is a seasoned cricket team now and the West Indies have not beaten England in England since the 80’s. In my first tour which was I think in 1990-91 in England we drew that series 2-2 and we haven’t won since. So being optimistic is one thing, but when you look at the stats you would see that England is a very, very good team in all formats of the game and the West Indies are going to struggle.” said Lara.

