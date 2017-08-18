Tallawahs stun Warriors in low-scoring thriller

JAMAICA Tallawahs prevailed in a low-scoring nail-biter last evening against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence when the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) continued.

Amid a passionate, excitable crowd dominated by Warriors support, the hosts threw away their outstanding work in the field with a nervous batting display, losing the encounter by two runs.

Set 129 for victory, the Warriors reached 126-4.

Earlier in the evening, the Warriors, instigated by some accurate bowling, had restricted the tourists to 128-7. On a tough pitch for batting the Tallawahs’ late recruit Glenn Phillips was the only player who managed to score with some form of fluency, hitting 51 off 47 balls.

Timely rotation from the Warriors bowling unit saw Rayad Emrit, Rashid Khan and Steven Jacobs, all claiming two wickets apiece. Sohail Tanvir had 1-14 off his four overs, while left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul went wicket-less in his spell, which cost just 19 runs.

