U19 Round Two Summary

Results of the Round 2 of the One-Day for the CWI Regional Under 19 competition now on in St Kitts:



Summary of Results



Jamaica defeated ICC Americas Canada by 4 wickets

Leeward Islands defeated Windward Islands by 3 wickets

Trinidad and Tobago defeated Barbados by 8 wickets



Guyana had a bye this round



Next set of matches will be on Saturday, August 19

0 comments