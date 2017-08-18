Cook's scintillating double ton gives England control

After yesterday's disappointing show, Windies were again poor with the ball and in the field.

Alastair Cook's fourth double century in Tests put England fully in command of the first Test on a rain-affected day at Edgbaston on Day 2. Play was abandoned early after rain arrived at 7.30pm but not before Cook, who had begun the day on 153, had joined Sir Len Hutton on four Test double hundreds for England, the second most behind Wally Hammond who managed a remarkable seven double centuries during his fine career. When Cook finishes, he will be ranked alongside those greats as one of England's finest ever Test batsmen.

He spent nine hours and 22 minutes compiling his 243 before being eventually dismissed LBW to off-spinner Roston Chase on Friday (August 18). Marais Erasmus gave it not out, but Windies reviewed and Hawk Eye showed it to be crashing into middle stump. When the decision was reversed, Cook swished his bat in disappointment. It was an act which epitomised his hunger for runs. Even 243 was not enough for England's leading Test run-scorer.

