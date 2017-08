Summary of Round 3, Under 19 One day Matches

Guyana defeated Jamaica by 16 runs

Windward Islands defeated Barbados by 22 runs

ICC Americas Canada defeated the Leeward Islands by 15 runs



Round 4 – August 22

Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago

Leeward Islands vs Guyana

ICC Americas vs Barbados

Bye – Jamaica

0 comments