Batting collapses send Windies to crushing innings loss

BIRMINGHAM, England, CMC – West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 209-run defeat in the historic day/night opening Test after losing 19 wickets in a devastating capitulation on Saturday’s third day at Edgbaston.

Resuming the day on 44 for one in their first innings facing the massive task of overtaking England’s imposing 514 for eight declared, West Indies were bundled out for 168 in their first innings despite an aggressive, better than-run-a-ball unbeaten 79 from Jermaine Blackwood.

Forced to follow on by 346 runs, the Caribbean side were then rolled over for a paltry 137 in their second innings with only opener Kraigg Brathwaite showing any resistance with a top score of 40.

On both occasions, the Windies were undermined by England’s seamers, with the innings failing to last 50 overs.

The defeat left West Indies trailing 1-0 in the three-Test series, further extending their dismal record of having not won a Test in England in 17 years.

