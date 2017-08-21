WINDIES AND PAKISTAN FOR TWENTY20 SERIES IN LATE NOVEMBER

ST JOHN’S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board are advancing discussions that will see the Windies team playing three Twenty20 matches with the Pakistan cricket team in Lahore in late November 2017.



The tour would be subject to the safe conclusion of the ICC World XI team's three match series in Lahore in September and affirmation of manageable security by the ICC sponsored international security company overseeing the security arrangements of the World XI in September.



This follows discussions between CWI President, Dave Cameron and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi.



Both sides expressed a desire to facilitate the return of international cricket to Pakistan

