Waltons 92 keep Warriors semi-finals dream alive

THE Guyana Amazon Warriors kept their 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League campaign alive after opener Chadwick Walton waded into the Barbados Tridents’ attack to hasten a four-wicket win last evening at the National Stadium, Providence.

The Warriors season as of last night was quickly becoming a matter of pride. With one win from six games, a loss last evening could have severely dented the Warriors semi-final qualification chances.

A masterful 92 from 32-year-old Chadwick Walton gained him the Man-of the-Match and over shadowed Dwayne Smith’s fourth t20 century as the Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados Tridents by four wickets last night at Providence to move to four points from seven matches.

The 34-year-old Smith scored a majestic 100 from 70 balls with 10 fours and five sixes and shared in a 107-run first wicket stand with Kane Williamson who hit a 43-ball 47 with three fours and two sixes to lead the Tridents to 159-4.

