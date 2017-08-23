Warriors end CPL home leg in rampant fashion

THE Guyana Amazon Warriors ended their home leg of the Hero Caribbean Premier League twenty20 tournament in impressive fashion, whipping the St Lucia Stars by seven wickets last evening at the National Stadium, Providence.

The victory for the Warriors takes them above Barbados Tridents, to fourth in the table and gave them a crucial net run rate boost in the race for a Playoff place.

The Warriors produced a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to restrict a marauding St Lucia Stars to a modest 100-7.

They then overhauled the target in 14.4 overs, with Jason Mohammed hitting an unbeaten 42.

