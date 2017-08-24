McCullum, Bravo help Knight Riders maintain winning streak

A majestic 93 run knock from Chris Gayle went in vain as Brendon McCullum and Darren Bravo helped Trinbago Knight Riders chase down 88 runs in the revised six overs in the rain hit Caribbean Premier League game at Warner Park.

Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first. As Gayle (93) was settling at one end, Evin Lewis (39) went berserk and scored 33 out of the 43 runs, Patriots scored in the first four overs.

