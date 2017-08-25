Stokes shares honours with Gabriel, Roach

We've seen this somewhere before. England's vulnerable top order exposed, steadied by their captain and rescued further by someone in the middle order. Ben Stokes' sixth Test hundred was a bristling display, albeit not without fortune, but England's recovery was far from total as Kemar Roach and the recalled Shannon Gabriel took four wickets apiece to keep them to 258.

West Indies' bowling, especially from the quicks, was in a different league to what had been witnessed at Edgbaston; Gabriel's return injected some pace, Roach was dangerous from a full length and Jason Holder chipped out a useful wicket. However, the fielding again let them down: Joe Root, who went on to equal the world record of at least a fifty in 12 consecutive Tests, was dropped on 8, a shocker at first slip by Kieran Powell, and even more significantly Stokes was missed on 9 by Kraigg Brathwaite at second.

Powell's day did not get much better when he edged James Anderson to first slip, but on a gloomy evening with the lights on, the loss of just one wicket in a 45-minute period before the close was acceptable. Anderson, who began needing eight wickets for 500, was on the mark but Stuart Broad was too wide in his first spell.

ESPNcricinfo has the report and scorecard

