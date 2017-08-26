A match-winning 71-run partnership between Kumar Sangakkara and Andre McCarthy helped Jamaica Tallawahs prolong St Lucia Stars' win-less streak with a six-wicket victory to consolidate the third spot in the points table. The skipper shone with the bat, scoring his maiden half-century in CPL 2017 to help Tallawahs overhaul Stars' 172 with an over to spare at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday (August 25).

Defending 172, Stars had a torrid start with the ball as strike bowler Jerome Taylor kicked off by leaking 22 runs (12 of those in wides) in his opening two-over spell, albeit also removing Simmons in the process. Taylor's new-ball partner, Obed McCoy, was only marginally better in his nine-run opening over that included two wides and a six.