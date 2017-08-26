Hundred Heroes Kraigg Brathwaite And Shai Hope Defy Hosts

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope both scored superb hundreds as the West Indies secured a first-innings lead against England on the second day of the second Test at Headingley on Saturday. The West Indies were 329 for five at stumps, 71 runs ahead of England's 258. Opening batsman Brathwaite (134) and Shai Hope, whose 147 not out was his maiden Test century, put on 246 for the fourth wicket.

The Barbados duo's partnership was all the more impressive as they came together with the West Indies in trouble at 35 for three after James Anderson had dismissed Kyle Hope, Shai's older brother, to move to within five wickets of becoming the first England bowler to take 500 in Tests.

It was easy then to foresee another West Indies collapse, given they had been skittled out for just 168 and 137 during an innings and 209-run defeat in the day/night series opener at Edgbaston, with England taking 19 wickets on last Saturday's third day to go 1-0 up with two to play.

But having starred in a markedly improved bowling display to dismiss England on Friday, paceman Kemar Roach said he wanted the batsmen to follow the bowlers' lead.

They did just that, with Brathwaite and Shai Hope providing fresh vindication of the faith that West Indies coach Stuart Law had insisted he retained in a talented if raw side.

