McCullum's charge razes Tallawahs in run-fest

Trinbago Knight Riders used terrific batting conditions - a surface with even bounce and short boundaries at Sabina Park - to rack up 208 for 6, the joint-highest score of this season's CPL, setting up a 36-run victory against Jamaica Tallawahs. It was the Knight Riders' eighth win in nine games this season. Brendon McCullum led Knight Riders' charge with 91 off 62 balls, while Colin Munro and Darren Bravo made rapid contributions again.

An 85-run, second-wicket stand between Kumar Sangakkara, who struck his second consecutive half-century, and Lendl Simmons pushed Tallawahs ahead at one stage. However, both batsmen were dismissed off consecutive deliveries, and the Tallawahs never recovered. The Tallawahs remained at third spot on the points table with 10 points.

report and scorecard at ESPNcricinfo

1 comments