Pollard, Gayle, Bravo first picked in South Africa T20 Global League mini draft

Kieron Pollard was the first pick from the list of overseas marquee players for the upcoming T20 Global League as Cricket South Africa (CSA) held a ‘mini draft’ on Saturday (August 26) in Cape Town.

Ahead of the main draft, scheduled for Sunday, the mini-draft helped the eight teams line up their marquee players, the eight South African stars having been allotted earlier.

Pollard, now engaged with Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, went to Bloem City Blazers, while the other big Caribbean names, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, were picked up by Cape Town Knight Riders and Pretoria Mavericks respectively.

The local marquee players for the three teams are David Miller (Bloem), JP Duminy (Cape Town) and AB de Villiers (Pretoria)

