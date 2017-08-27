Leeds Test delicately poised after absorbing third day

In keeping with the poor fielding on show in this game, England's captain was soon dropped.

The second Test between England and Windies is nicely poised after an absorbing day's cricket on Sunday (August 27) at Headingley. Windies ended their first innings 169 runs ahead of the home team and had taken three wickets before the close to leave England 171 for 3 at stumps, leading by just two runs. With their captain Joe Root unbeaten on 45 and with seven wickets in hand, England are in a good position to set the tourists a challenging total tomorrow but Windies will fancy their chances of dismissing the hosts cheaply on a wearing pitch.

This was a fine day of Test cricket which had plenty of drama and suspense. There were dropped catches, five reviews in all, a caught behind that wasn't reviewed in addition to some quite brilliant bowling from Windies and some dogged batting by both teams. After the mismatch at Edgbaston in the first match of the series, this game has been a brilliant advert for Test cricket.

read more at cricbuzz

5 comments