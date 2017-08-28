Moeen Ali Assault Puts Hosts On Top

Moeen Ali's rapid 84 helped England turn the tide on the fourth day of the second Test against the West Indies at Headingley on Monday. At stumps, the West Indies were five without loss in their second innings, needing a further 317 runs to reach a challenging victory total of 322. Only one side have made more in the fourth innings to win a Test at Headingley, with Australia's celebrated 'Invincibles' scoring 404 for three at the Leeds ground in 1948 thanks mainly to opener Arthur Morris's 182 and an unbeaten 173 from Donald Bradman, widely regarded as cricket's greatest batsman.

West Indies did make 344 for one to beat England in a Test at Lord's in 1984, with opener Gordon Greenidge making 214 not out, but they will likely need a similarly brilliant innings from one of their current top order if they are to level this three-match series at 1-1.

It was fresh evidence of England's batting strength in depth that No.8 Ali top-scored and put on 117 for the eighth wicket with No.9 Chris Woakes, the recalled all-rounder himself making 61 not out before England captain Joe Root declared with his side on 490 for eight.

That left the West Indies with a tricky six overs to bat until the close but openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell survived.

