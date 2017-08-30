Sohail Tanvir rips through Barbados Tridents

Sohail Tanvir's electrifying opening spell of 4 for 2 ended up short-circuiting the Barbados Tridents batting order as Guyana Amazon Warriors completed a crucial season-sweep over their main competition for the final CPL playoff berth with a crushing 99-run win.

In reply to Warriors first innings total of 158 for 8, Tridents were 19 for 5 at the end of the Powerplay after Tanvir ripped out the heart of the Tridents lineup. The left-arm quick came back later to claim his fifth to cap the most economical five-wicket haul in T20 history, ending with figures of 5 for 3 on a sorry night for the Tridents in which they were bowled out for 59, the second-lowest total in CPL history. The result means that the Warriors now have a four-point lead over the Tridents for fourth place on the CPL points table, putting Tridents in danger of missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.

ESPNcricinfo has the scorecard and report

