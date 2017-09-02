Taylor helps Storm capture English T20 title

HOVE—Stafanie Taylor made yet another telling contribution as she helped lift Western Storm to their first ever Women’s Super League title with a seven-wicket win over Southern Vipers in yesterday’s final.

Playing at Sussex County Ground, Storm chased down a challenging target of 146, to win with two overs to spare.

Opener Rachel Priest top-scored with 72 while Taylor and Sophie Luff both ended on 30 not out.

Earlier, Vipers had reached 145 for five off their 20 overs thanks to a joint top score of 31 from teenaged West Indies opener, Haley Matthews.

Mignon du Preez also scored 31 while the pair of Suzie Bates and Danielle Watts both struck 21 apiece.

Matthews produced a fluent knock, stroking six fours off 28 balls as she put on a run-a-ball 47 for the first wicket with Bates.

