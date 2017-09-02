Tallawahs Get Nine-Wicket Whipping By Amazon Warriors

The Jamaica Tallawahs will have to wait a while longer to know if they will finish in the top two of the preliminary round of Hero Motocorp Caribbean Premier League after falling to a nine-wicket loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Sabina Park Friday night.

Opting to bat first, the Tallawahs posted 149 for seven off their 20 overs.

However, thanks to half-centuries from openers, Jamaican Chadwick Walton, and New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Rochi, Guyana achieved their target at 150 for one in the 11th over.

Selected by the Warriors as their number one pick during the pre-season player draft, Walton scored an unbeaten 84 off 40 balls.

His innings comprised six sixes and eight fours.

Meanwhile, Rhonki, who joined Walton after the dismissal of pinch-hitter Sohail Tanvir for naught in the first over, went on to make 55 not out off a mere 29 balls.

He hit three sixes and four fours.

Their unbroken partnership of 135 runs represents the highest in the tournament this season.

