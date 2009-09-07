Stokes, Moeen rested for one-off T20I against Windies

England have resisted the temptation to rest players for the upcoming five-match One-Day International series against Windies. It had been thought they would rest some of their multi-format players ahead of the winter's Ashes tour but Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow have all been included in the ODI squad although Moeen, Woakes and Stokes will be rested for the solitary T20 match at Durham next Saturday (September 16).

There is no place for Durham's Mark Wood - England want him to get more red ball bowling ahead of the Ashes - Middlesex's Steven Finn or Kent's Sam Billings for either series despite all being part of England's Champions Trophy squad earlier this summer. Nor is there a place for Nottinghamshire's all-rounder Samit Patel in the fourteen men selected despite his excellent form in both the Royal London One-Day Cup and NatWest T20 Blast this season.

read more at cricbuzz

5 comments