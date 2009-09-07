Yorkshire sign Kraigg Brathwaite for remainder of County season

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club have secured the services of Windies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite for the final two County Championship Division One fixtures of the 2017 season, the club announced on Wednesday (September 6).

Brathwaite, who scored 134 and 95 in Windies' series-levelling win at Headingley last week, doesn't feature in the tourists' squad for the ODI series that will follow the Tests. Consequently, the 24-year-old will join Yorkshire ahead of their final home game against Warwickshire, starting on September 19.

"It's a bit of a surprise," Braithwaite told the club website. "Initially, coming to England I knew there would be a lot of opportunities and one of my goals was to score as many runs as possible. I wanted to lead the West Indies batting from the top and earn a chance to play some county cricket.

read more at cricbuzz

11 comments