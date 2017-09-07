Rashid and Ronchi eliminate Jamaica Tallawahs

A hat-trick from Rashid Khan and a rapid fifty from Luke Ronchi propelled the Guyana Amazon Warriors to victory in the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Eliminator against Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad , last night

. After Rashid’s hat-trick had derailed the Tallawahs innings – restricting them to 168 for 8 – Ronchi blitzed a fifty off just 20 balls to lead the Amazon Warriors chase which was sealed with 11 balls to spare.

Final scores (Guyana Amazon Warriors 169-5 (Ronchi 70, Walton 39, Mahmudullah 3-25) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 168-8 (Sangakkara 57*, Simmons 34, Rashid 3-32) by five wickets).

Amazon Warriors opener Sohail Tanvir struggled to time the ball in his brief innings and eventually picked out Rovman Powell in the deep off Krishmar Santokie.

However, Chadwick Walton and Ronchi struck regular boundaries in the Powerplay to lift the Amazon Warriors to 53 for 1.

