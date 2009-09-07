In series defeat, Windies obtain nucleus of quality

by ROB JOHNSTON

When defeat came for Windies at Lord's, it was about as comprehensive as it comes at Test level. But for much of this game they were on level-pegging with England and had they done better at crucial moments, they may well have won the match and the series. It was, though, another spirited performance from the tourists who have tested England far more than many had expected before the series began.

Windies lost seven wickets for 84 runs on the final day of the series despite Shai Hope's fighting half-century. Too many of the other batsmen will be disappointed with their dismissals. James Anderson and Stuart Broad were at the very top of their games but the pressure of the situation played a part in some ordinary shots from Shane Dowrich, Jermaine Blackwood and Jason Holder. England simply suffocated them and only Windies' number four looked capable of repelling the home side.

But this series has shown there is hope for the future.

