Anderson Bowls England To Series Win Against West Indies

James Anderson took the best innings figures of his Test career as England completed a nine-wicket and series-clinching victory against West Indies at Lord's on Saturday. Anderson followed up his Friday feat of becoming the first England bowler and only sixth in history to take 500 Test wickets by finishing with a return of seven for 42 in 20.1 overs as West Indies were dismissed for 177 in their second innings on the third day of the third Test. That left England with a meagre target of 107 and they finished on 107 for one off 28 overs as they took a three-match series 2-1.

Mark Stoneman was 40 not out and Tom Westley 44 not out in an unbroken stand of 72.

Anderson's return just surpassed his previous best in 129 career Tests of seven for 43 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2008.

read more at sportsndtv

0 comments