Hope outscores English batsmen, tops Test series averages
Tue, Sep 12, '17
WEST Indies No. 4 batsman Shai Hope topped the batting aggregates and averages of all batsmen of the recently concluded Test series against England.
The 23-year-old Barbadian scored 375 runs in six innings for an impressive series-leading average of 75.
Hope scored two centuries – 147 and 118* – during the second Test at Headingley that the Caribbean side won by five wickets to level the series at 1-1.
He also scored 62 in the final Test at Lord’s that the West Indies lost by nine wickets, giving England a 2-1 series win.
