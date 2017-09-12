Hope outscores English batsmen, tops Test series averages

WEST Indies No. 4 batsman Shai Hope topped the batting aggregates and averages of all batsmen of the recently concluded Test series against England.

The 23-year-old Barbadian scored 375 runs in six innings for an impressive series-leading average of 75.

Hope scored two centuries – 147 and 118* – during the second Test at Headingley that the Caribbean side won by five wickets to level the series at 1-1.

He also scored 62 in the final Test at Lord’s that the West Indies lost by nine wickets, giving England a 2-1 series win.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

1 comments