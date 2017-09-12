Windies brace for challenge of qualifying direct for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The 1975 and 1979 champion side has to beat Ireland in a one-off ODI and then defeat England 5-0 or 4-1 with wins in the last four matches to qualify ahead of Sri LankaThe Windies side has an arduous task of trying to qualify direct for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as it braces for an upcoming one-off ODI against Ireland in Belfast on 13 September and a five-match ODI series against England from 19 to 29 September.

The Windies side is currently on 78 points in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, eight points behind eighth-placed Sri Lanka, whom it will need to overtake in order to qualify. The top seven ODI sides apart from host England as on 30 September qualify direct for ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event, which will take place from 30 May to 15 July 2019 in the United Kingdom.

The 1975 and 1979 champion side will have to beat Ireland and then also defeat England either 5-0 or by a 4-1 margin in which it wins the last four matches. In other words, losing any match other than the opening match against England at Old Trafford on 19 September will allow Sri Lanka a direct passage.

Teams not getting direct places in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will get another shot through a Qualifying tournament.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 will feature the bottom four sides from the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, the top four sides from the ICC World Cricket League Championship and the top two sides from ICC World Cricket League Division 2. The top two sides from the World Cup Qualifier will complete the 10-team line-up for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

