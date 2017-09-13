West Indies To Tour Pakistan For T20 Series In November

Pakistan is set to host the West Indies in a short three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore at the end of November this year, a top Cricket Board (PCB) official said. "The agreement with the West Indies Cricket Board has been finalised and done and they have confirmed they will come to Lahore in November to play three T20 Internationals," PCB chairman Najam Sethi said. Speaking on a television channel last night, Sethi said the itinerary for the matches against West Indies would be announced soon.

He informed that Sri Lanka has also confirmed to play a lone T20 international on October 29 in Lahore.

"I am still trying to convince Sri Lanka to play at least two matches in the coming series in Lahore," Sethi said.

If both the tours materialise, it would be the first time since the militants attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March, 2009 that Pakistan would witness a proper international season at home, starting with the ongoing tour by the World XI.

