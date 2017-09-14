Emrit stranded after explosion

T&T cricketer and Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Rayad Emrit was on the cricket field in Kabul, when the suicide bomber blew himself up outside the ground in Afghanistan yesterday.

Emrit is the only West Indian cricketer taking part in the Afghanistan T20 league called the Shpageeza. He is playing for the Boost Defenders and was on the field when the action occurred. Speaking to Guardian Media Sports the former T&T captain said: “We were in the field bowling when the situation occurred. It was the second over of the innings and we heard a loud explosion go off on the outside. I felt the stadium shake, such was the force of this explosion. When I looked outside I saw a tall building shaking and broken glass all over. The entire area of the building was in smoke. We were told by officials that it was a gas cylinder that went off.”

