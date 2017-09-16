Five takeaways from CPL 2017

West Indies’ Depth:The World Twenty (T20) Championships won’t take place until 2020 in Australia but what the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has shown once more is that the region has enormous depth in their ranks. This will surely be harnessed in numerous T20 leagues over the next few years but it bodes well for selectors to blood in new faces and ones who have been fringe players lately.

Chris Gayle will be 40, Dwayne Bravo 36 and Kieron Pollard 33, so selectors will have to assess how the youth will be ushered in. T20 is a format where you can play at an older age but the wear-and-tear from all the T20 cricket the likes of these stars will be playing globally will surely take its toll. The deep pool also has to be worked in by being proactive, given that player-board disputes or players refusing international duty are issues that plague the team as well.

Chadwick Walton, Evin Lewis (who is set to face England), Andre McCarthy, Andre Fletcher and the experienced Kevon Cooper are just a few exemplary performers that need to be looked at for regular game-time.

Bravo, Bravo Dwayne Bravo is arguably the most elite T20 performer in the business today. His all-round capability, as seen in years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions, is second to none. In the CPL, he’s more known for his bowling than his batting, consistently among the tournament’s leading wicket-takers.

This year, his astute captaincy showed again, especially in the knockout against Guyana Amazon Warriors where he rotated his bowlers off the cuff to stun the batsmen.

