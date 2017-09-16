Windies hoping to extend dominance over England

(CMC) – Star-studded West Indies will face nemeses England for the first time in a Twenty20 International since the dramatic T20 World Cup final 17 months ago, when the two teams clashed in a highly anticipated one-off match here today.

The reigning World champions boast the likes of superstars Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Marlon Samuels and Sunil Narine in their ranks, and will be fancied to get the better of the hosts, despite playing in foreign conditions.

In two meetings during last year’s T20 World Cup in India, the Windies came out on top – the last coming when Carlos Brathwaite – now captain – blasted four consecutive sixes off the first four balls of the final over to hand the Caribbean side an unprecedented second title.

While the memories of that event have slowly faded, what remains fresh is the Windies confidence level and Brathwaite said the unit was pumped up for the contest at the Riverside.

