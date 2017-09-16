Brathwaite, Narine star as Windies take one-off T20I

On a cold, dank evening in Durham, with conditions about as far removed from the Caribbean as it's possible to imagine, a fine bowling display from Windies sealed a 21-run win over England in the solitary T20I of their tour.

The home side suffered two collapses, one of three wickets for four runs and another of four wickets for 11 runs, in their pursuit of Windies 176 for 9. England failed to get to grips with the tourists' slower paced bowlers in the middle of their innings with man of the match Sunil Narine the pick, finishing with 2 for 15, and he found good support from Carlos Brathwaite (3 for 20) and Ashley Nurse (1 for 23). The win was Windies eleventh victory in 15 T20Is against England.

England's reply had started in the worst possible way when Jason Roy hit Jerome Taylor's first delivery of the innings to point and was well caught by Evin Lewis. It could have been even better for Windies had Rovman Powell been able to catch Alex Hales at square leg in the same Taylor over. He wasn't and Hales proceeded to take 16 off the next over from Kesrick Williams to settle England's nerves.

