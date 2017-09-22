Coach Law calls for 'settled team' before WC qualifier

The five-match ODI series against England didn't start off on the best of notes for the Windies after they lost in Manchester by seven wickets. What that defeat did was it pushed the Windies into the 10-team World Cup Qualifier to be played in 2018, from which only the top two would go on to complete a 10-team lineup at the 2019 mega event in England. On the cut-off date of September 30 Windies were stuck on 78 points, adrift of Sri Lanka by eight points, with the remainder of England ODIs not going to change their fate as far as direct qualification was concerned.

However, in uninspiring times as these, Windies coach Stuart Law called on his boys to use the three ODIs against England, and three against New Zealand at the year end, to prove that they deserve to be a part of the 2019 World Cup to be played in England. After the second ODI at Trent Bridge on Thursday (September 21) was washed out, Law spoke about the need to iron out the woes in their team and travel with a settled unit for the qualifiers in Zimbabwe early next year.

