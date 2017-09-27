Moeen, Buttler cameos seal series for England

After a tumultuous few days off the field, England finally had some luck as they were saved by the rain at the Oval on Wednesday (September 27). After being almost out of the game at 181-5 chasing Windies' 356-5, a partnership of 77 in eight overs between Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler enabled England to pass the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) target of 255 just before rain arrived. The teams never got back on so England had secured the victory by six runs on DLS method.

A quite brilliant 176 from Windies opener Evin Lewis had powered the visitors to an imposing total of 356 which England never really looked like chasing until Moeen and Buttler came together. Perhaps knowing rain was on its way, they played aggressively to try and get ahead of the DLS target. They timed their charge perfectly as England passed the 255 they needed on DLS one ball before the rain came. At that stage, given the home side still needed 99 runs to win, Windies were still favourites.

Buttler, left out of the Ashes party announced earlier in the day, finished on 43 not out from 35 balls while Moeen picked up where he left off in Bristol with a swashbuckling unbeaten 48 from just 25 deliveries which included six boundaries and two consecutive sixes over midwicket off spinner Ashley Nurse. Windies did not bowl badly but both Moeen and Buttler are hard to stop when in this sort of mood.

