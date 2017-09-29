Red Force vs Caribbean XI for on Oct 14 for charity

The Red Force will take on a Caribbean Select XI on October 14 seeking to raise in excess of $1 million to aid relief efforts for our Caribbean neighbours who have been left in ruins by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

In a press conference held yesterday at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, the initiative was launched by the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and Queen’s Park. The theme for the T20 charity match is called “Rebuilding the Caribbean One Over At a Time”. Tickets are priced at $100 and are available at National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) booths nationwide. Among the countries that will benefit are Dominica, Barbuda and St Martin.

The Red Force will be captained by hard-hitting Kieron Pollard, while St Lucian Darren Sammy will lead the Caribbean Select XI. The match bowls off at 7pm and containers will be placed at the venue for patrons to donate canned items and clothing.

