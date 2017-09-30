Barbadian Archer signs for Sussex until 2020 season

LONDON, (CMC) – Sussex have moved quickly to tie down Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer until the end of the 2020 season, following his outstanding performances in the County season which wrapped up last Thursday.

The 22-year-old played a handful of matches at the end of last season with resounding success, forcing Sussex to sign him until the end of the 2017 season.

And after a campaign which yielded a remarkable 638 runs and 61 wickets, Archer will now remain in the south-east for the next three seasons.

“I’m very excited to be included in the long-term plans of the club. Recently a couple of the other young players have signed new contracts so it’s great to be part of the club’s exciting future,” Archer said.

