Zimbabwe to host WI for two Tests in October

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has confirmed it will host West Indies for a short tour comprising two Tests in Bulawayo later this month. This will be Zimbabwe’s first Test engagement since their tour of Sri Lanka in July.

The first Test will be played from October 21-25, while the second one will follow from October 29. Both matches will be played at the Queens’ Sports Club.

A three-day warm-up from October 15 will precede the series opener.

read more at Trinidad Guardian

