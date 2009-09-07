Huge bonuses for foreign players who play in PSL home matches

LAHORE, Pakistan (CMC) — West Indies players who opt to play matches in Pakistan during next year's Pakistan Super League will benefit from Pakistan Cricket Board largesse, with foreign players being offered US$10,000 per game.

Media reports here said the match bonuses would be paid in addition to the players' existing contracts, with the hope of encouraging international players to make themselves available for the home matches.

For the first time next year, the PSL is set to host six to eight matches in Pakistan, with the remainder scheduled to be played at the usual venues in United Arab Emirates.

This home schedule is expected to include double-headers in Lahore and Karachi.

If the move comes to fruition, it will mark the first time PSL matches will be played inside Pakistan.

10 comments