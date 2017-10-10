West urges players to advance claims

ST JOHN’S—Windies “A” head coach Graeme West said the imminent home series against Sri Lanka “A” is the perfect opportunity for a number of fringe players to advance their claims for recognition by the Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies at the highest levels of the game.

West was speaking ahead of the start of the series that begins with the first of three “Tests,” which opens tomorrow at the Trelawny Multiplex in Jamaica, where all of the matches in the series, including three One-dayers, will be staged.

On the importance of players showing consistency, West said: “The players that have progressed to the senior team over the last 12 or 18 months have done it on the backs of some consistent performances in “A” Team matches. More of the same is required from the team, as a collective to do well, but with strong contributions from each individual. We have players in this squad at different points in their career, but there a few of them that will feel they need to really make a move forward over the next few weeks and ahead of the start of the next regional season, so this is a really great opportunity to get ahead of the game.

