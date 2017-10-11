WINDIES WOMEN DEFEAT SRI LANKA BY 6 WICKETS

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua- Player of the Match Hayley Matthews helped the Windies Women to 2 valuable points in a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women in the 1st ODI in Trinidad. The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Women’s Championships, used as qualification for the 2021 World Cup.



Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Yosada Mendis top scored for the tourists, followed by Dilani Manodara 28 for 136 all out in 49.4 overs.



Hayley Matthews was destructive with the ball taking 3/18 from her allotted 10 overs, which included 2 maidens. Skipper, Stafanie Taylor took 3/24 from 10, and Afy Fletcher also had 3/42 from 9.4 overs.



Both Kycia Knight and Captain Stafanie Taylor fell early in the run-chase. But Hayley Matthews and Chedean Nation restored the innings as they shared in 37 run partnership before Matthews had to retire hurt.



Deandra Dottin and Nation then added 12 together before Nation became Ranaweera’s first scalp for 24. Dottin was next to go when she gave herself too much room and her stumps were rattled by Ranaweera for 22.



Merissa Aguilleira 34 not out and Kyshona Knight 21 not out then took the charge to victory. This match- winning partnership of 42 took the Windies Women home to victory by six wickets.



The next match is a Day/Night game on Friday 13 from 2:30pm at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

