WINDIES WOMENS SQUAD FOR T20Is AGAINST SRI LANKA WOMEN
Tue, Oct 17, '17
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced on Tuesday a 13-member Windies Women’s squad for the three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka Women on October 19, 21 and 22 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
There is only one change to the squad – Britney Cooper replaces compatriot Reniece Boyce.
SQUAD
Stafanie Taylor (Captain)
Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain)
Merissa Aguilleira
Shamilia Connell
Britney Cooper
Deandra Dottin
Afy Fletcher
Kyshona Knight
Kycia Knight
Hayley Matthews
Chedean Nation
Akeira Peters
Shakera Selman