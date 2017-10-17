WINDIES WOMENS SQUAD FOR T20Is AGAINST SRI LANKA WOMEN

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced on Tuesday a 13-member Windies Women’s squad for the three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka Women on October 19, 21 and 22 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.



There is only one change to the squad – Britney Cooper replaces compatriot Reniece Boyce.



SQUAD

Stafanie Taylor (Captain)

Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain)

Merissa Aguilleira

Shamilia Connell

Britney Cooper

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Kyshona Knight

Kycia Knight

Hayley Matthews

Chedean Nation

Akeira Peters

Shakera Selman

