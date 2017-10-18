WI draw final day of three-day, tour match

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe—Kieran Powell and Kyle Hope got into gear with half-centuries, as West Indies had to settle for a draw with Zimbabwe “A” in their three-day, tour match yesterday.

Powell hit the top score of 77 and Hope made 61 – before they both retired – to allow the Windies to declare their second innings on 263 for five on the final day of the match at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Shimron Hetmyer gave the selectors a gentle nudge with 48, wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich battled for 37 not out and Jermaine Blackwood added 25, as they tried to gain valuable match practice in the only contest on the visitors’ schedule prior to the first Test against the hosts’ national side, starting on Saturday at the Queen’s Sports Club.

The West Indies bowlers also got a chance for a final run-out and reduced the “A” Team to 70 for four in their second innings, as they chased a highly improbable victory target of 457.

Trinidad Guardian

