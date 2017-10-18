Windies women adjusting ahead of T20 series

The Windies women have embraced interim coach Hendy Springer and the rest of the management staff as they ready themselves for a three match T20 Series against the touring Sri Lanka women here at the Coolidge Cricket Ground starting [tomorrow] Thursday.

This is according to manager Eugena Gregg who said the players are slowly getting past their dismal World Cup performance over a month ago. åç“Generally, the ladies have embraced the coaching staff. Sure, there may be areas that could be improved but we seem to have a very professional and harmonious relationship,” she said.

West Indies only managed wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the World Cup, sides that finished below them.

They also slumped to their second-lowest total in women’s ODIs, when they were bowled out for 48 against South Africa.

However, the regional squad has seemingly moved past the embarrassing performance, blanking Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ODI series.

The Antigua Observer has the story

